Warm End to the Work Week

WEATHER STORY

On theme with "No Sky July", gloomy conditions and drizzle will continue to develop around coastal Monterey Bay and major inland valleys during the night and early mornings. Westerly winds will be a key player in keeping humidity values high and fire danger on the moderate to lower side this week. The central coast will stay sandwiched between high pressure over the central United States and a trough off of the west coast through about Thursday, after which high pressure will take the reins on our temperatures and will bring triple digits back to the inland south Friday and Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas, now until 9:00 AM Friday morning.

Expect wind speeds between 20 and 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots likely out of the northwest.

Additionally, seas of 8 to 10 feet are expected.

These conditions are hazardous for mariners.

Overnight: Low clouds gradually return overnight, patchy fog will likely develop and may be dense at times around the coast. Expect lows in the mid to low 50s at the coast, and 50s to even a few low 60s further inland.

Friday: Very little change in coastal conditions; expect low cloud cover at both the start and end of the day with highs in the 70s to 80s around Monterey Bay. Inland temperatures will climb to above average values, with a mix of 80s, 90s, and a handful of triple digits! Avoid spending an excess of time outdoors, particularly in the afternoon if in an interior area. The heat will last through Saturday.



Extended: After an especially warm Friday and Saturday inland, temperatures will start to drop into the upper 80s, and then mid 80s by early next week. Still warm, but a relief compared to the triple digits! Meanwhile, the coast stays quite mild in the upper 60s to mid 70s through the next several days.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”