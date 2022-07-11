Weekday Weather Pattern

WEATHER STORY

Do you like “normal summer weather?” If the answer is yes, you’re going to love this week! High pressure is building in from both the southeast and southwest and is currently what has control of our weather conditions. We will see hot temperatures inland—the major valleys will be a transition zone with morning low clouds/fog and afternoon winds. On the coast, day to day low clouds are likely, especially on the south side of the bay.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy to foggy at times around coastal Monterey Bay. In the hours preceding sunrise, fog may start to show up in major inland valleys. Some drizzle is possible closer to the coast. Expect lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: We'll begin with patchy low clouds around the coast, some of which will break off and give way to some sunshine. All inland areas can expect plenty of sun and some valley winds in the afternoon. In addition, inland will be slightly less scorching with warmest temps in the 90s rather than 100s. Temps at the coast will be quite similar to that of Monday.



Extended: Around mid-week, some changes in the upper level pattern will likely lend themselves to a more pronounced onshore flow. This will mean cooler temperatures at the coast, as well as higher humidities across the board.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”