It’s Getting Hot Out There

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will continue to rebuild heading into the work week. This will lead to a net warm-up for all areas. All areas will warm up Tuesday with the hot ridge square over us. Inland locations will tiptoe around those triple digits. We’ll then cool down through the end of the week to more seasonable weather by Memorial Day Weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Tuesday: Few low clouds in the morning will quickly disappear. Mostly sunny, hot inland with temps nearing 100, expect mostly upper 80s and 90s. Nice along the coast, comfortable 60s and 70s.

Overnight: Temperatures will remain quite comfortable after sundown, with most spots in the mid to upper 50s, even some lower 60s possible. Winds will be mostly calm and low clouds will be missing in action!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a few patchy low clouds around the southern portions of the bay by late afternoon. Highs still warm, but slightly cooler from Tuesday. 80s and 90s inland, 60s and 70s along the coast.



Extended: We’ll then cool to more seasonable levels by Thursday and then stay that way through the Memorial Day Weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 31st – June 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”