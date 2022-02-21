Rain, and Hail, and Snow — Oh, My!

WEATHER STORY

Winter has returned!

Cold air will funnel into the region on Monday with blustery conditions expected. And if that wasn’t enough, the cold core of an upper level low will pass over the region Tuesday creating an unstable atmosphere. Showers are looking more and more likely and could include mountain snow and small hail. Temperatures will be in the meat locker through mid-week with chilly days and cold nights expected. Frost is likely inland and possible near the coast.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Monday: Mostly sunny, but cool and blustery. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Low clouds thicken late with a few sprinkles possible.

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from late tonight through 3PM Monday morning for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay from Point Pinos north to Pigeon Point. A Gale Watch is in place from Point Pinos south.



Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 14 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Overnight: Expect overnight lows in the low 40s at the coast with mid to lower 30s inland. Scattered showers and high elevation snow will emerge across the region in the hours leading up to sunrise. Scattered rainfall and the occasional downpour occupied by hail is possible during the morning commute, so use extreme caution as roads will likely be slick.



Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Small hail and brief downpours possible showers. Snow possible as low as 1,000ft, though accumulating snow will likely remain above 2,000ft. Windy at times.

***FREEZE WATCH***

… in effect from Tuesday evening through Friday morning for interior areas including the Salinas, Hollister, and Carmel valleys.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 14 seconds possible.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take precautions such as covering sensitive plants, wrapping exposed pipes, and ensuring that your animals have sufficient shelter. Pets should be kept inside in these conditions. Remember: if you are cold, they are cold too!



Extended: Expect cold mornings Wednesday and Thursday with frosty conditions possible on the coast and likely inland. Temperatures will slowly warm into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 28th – March 6th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”