Watching A Shift in the Winds

WEATHER STORY

A blocking ridge of high pressure will remain on guard duty for the next week plus. Weather systems will continue to be directed well to our north, leaving us high and dry. The short-lived return of onshore winds Monday will reverse back to offshore flow on Tuesday. High temperatures will likely remain at or above normal for the next 7-10 days. On weak system may slip under the ridge Friday which at the moment looks like an increase in clouds for us but will have to be watched. Beyond that, there are some indications the pattern may break in the first week of February allowing for the return of rain.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE --may be locally worse near the Colorado Fire



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Dry, offshore winds will develop over the ridges and eventually start to mix down the hills over the course of Tuesday afternoon. These winds will be lighter than the offshore winds that occurred on the day the fire began.



Tuesday: Morning low clouds possible on the coast, then becoming sunny. Offshore winds develop in the afternoon, but mostly light and up in the hills. A stronger inversion will keep temperatures down for the lower elevations even with plentiful afternoon sun. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and low to mid 60s inland.

Overnight: Offshore flow should keep things relatively dry and clear. Frost is likely for inland spots, as temperatures will drop down into 20s and low 30s. Coastal spots will hold tight to low 40s with some areas dipping into higher 30s.



Wednesday: Temperatures will still be in the 60s, but things should feel noticeably warmer with lots of sunshine.



Extended: Tranquil conditions through Thursday with seasonable to slightly warm highs but chilly nights. Clouds will increase with a passing system on Friday, but it looks dry at the moment. I expect the weekend to be mostly sunny and mild.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”