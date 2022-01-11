Wait, What Season Is It Again?

WEATHER STORY

High pressure reigns supreme for the work week with mostly sunny skies, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. Rain chances look slim over the next week (or two).



Tuesday: Sunny skies with a few high clouds possible in the north late. Light offshore winds early in the day will lead to significant coastal warming. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on the coast with mid 60s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: A dusting of high clouds will briefly pass through, no significant sky cover is expected. Temperatures bottom out in the 40s on the coast with 30s-40s inland.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. Slightly cooler on the coast, but still warm with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s, warmer inland with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Warm temperatures are expected to continue all the way through the weekend. A weather system passing by to our south on Thursday may push a few extra clouds in, but won’t have too much impact on our weather.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”