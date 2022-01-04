One Last Wave of King Tides

Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

As we continue through the first week of the New Year, weak weather systems will stop by for a visit every couple of days. The first is presently sending light rain through the Monterey Bay, the second will arrive on Friday, and another one will be possible this coming Monday. In the meantime, expect fairly seasonable temperatures.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few sprinkles; partly cloudy inland. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

LOCALIZED COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE TUESDAY AS THE SUBSIDING KING TIDES MERGE WITH BUILDING SEAS AND STORM SURGE... .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, have peaked and will begin to subside, however, localized coastal flooding will continue to be possible during high tide (9AM to 3PM depending on location) Tuesday along the low lying portions of the coast. This is due to an increase in the water level from a combination of the subsiding King Tides, a building northwest swell of 10 to 15 feet, and minor increases from storm surge. Monday's peak tidal gauge readings were slightly higher than forecast, an indication that these offsetting factors have already begun to impact water levels.



-Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations during peak high tide through Monday.



- Low lying portions of the San Francisco Bayshore. Localized impacts are also possible in low lying areas along the Pacific shore as well, such as near Elkhorn Slough.



- Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads throughout the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high

tides.



- Tidal levels are forecast to subside but rising seas due to building swell and storm surge will offset the differences during high tide on Tuesday. Thus, localized flooding of low lying coastal locations is possible again Tuesday from 9AM to 3PM. Check local tide forecasts for high

tide times as these can vary and occur anywhere between mid morning to early afternoon.





If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



(text in italics is from the National Weather Service in Monterey)

*Note: High tides around the Monterey Bay Area will occur at roughly 10:45AM Tuesday

Overnight: Mostly 40s with a few 30s possible for spots in southern Monterey County. Dense fog may develop within valleys and along the coast around Monterey Bay.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Temperatures stay seasonable on Thursday with the next rains arriving on Friday. The system appears to be fairly weak again and will likely target coastal and northern areas, leaving our southern valleys pretty dry. We’ll see seasonable temperatures this weekend before another possible system early next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”