New Year, New Weather Pattern (Kind Of)

Air Quality: GOOD for most areas, MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in parts of the Santa Cruz mountains.

WEATHER STORY

After a busy December, we’ve started the New Year on a quiet note. However, the pattern is about to become a bit more active with two weather systems on the way. The first arrives late Monday into Tuesday and the second will arrive later in the week. Neither look all that strong—light to moderate rain at most and not much of a wind impact.



Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and partly cloudy inland. Light rain at times in the coastal mountains, especially late in the day with a few light showers possible elsewhere. Highs in the 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and over the hills.

Overnight: Light showers target Santa Cruz County and parts of the immediate coastline around Monterey Bay and Big Sur. Stray raindrops are possible for inland spots, but are not as likely. Expect lows in the 40s for most places.



Tuesday: Light rain possible in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We’ll warm a little further on Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Then, a weather system will bring rain chances Friday into Saturday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”