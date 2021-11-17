Clouds Could Eclipse Lunar Eclipse

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A slightly more active weather pattern will continue over the course of the next week. The next weather system will arrive late Thursday into Friday and bringing clouds (which could interfere with lunar eclipse viewing) and possibly some light rain early Friday. Then, the weekend into early next week looks seasonable and dry.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny inland and partly cloudy at the coast, especially on the Monterey County coast. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and slightly cooler inland with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Overnight: Low clouds and potential fog will fill in at the coast around Monterey Bay. Some spotty high clouds will also be present closer to sunrise. Overnight lows for both inland and coastal spots will bottom out in the 40s for the most part.

Thursday: The regional cooling trend resumes, dropping coastal temperatures into the mid 60s, and bringing inland temperatures into the low 70s / high 60s. Expect to see more cloud cover throughout the day Thursday as a weak system arrives.



Extended: Expect seasonable to slightly cool weather for the rest of the week with most areas seeing highs in the 60s; some lower 70s are possible inland. A weak system may bring some mild drizzle primarily to coastal areas early Friday morning. Clouds with that system will possibly interfere with the viewing of a partial lunar eclipse which will begin late Thursday night and last into Friday morning. For now, this weekend is looking dry and seasonable. We're continuing to watch for changes in the pattern that may arrive Monday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 25th – December 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”