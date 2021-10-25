Rain Tracks Inland, High Surf Still A Concern

***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from until 11AM Tuesday.

- Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, greatly increased coastal run up, strong rip currents and longshore currents, and increased risk of coastal run up and minor coastal flooding in low lying areas.



- Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



- Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible into the afternoon, then becoming partly cloudy and dryer late. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas.

Overnight: Brisk nighttime temps return; inland areas in the low 40s and coastal areas in the mid to higher 40s. Likelihood of overnight showers is low, but patchy fog is certainly possible at the coast as well as down the Salinas Valley.



Extended: A trailing wave may bring a few showers on Tuesday, otherwise dryer, slowly warming weather can be expected next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 31st – November 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”