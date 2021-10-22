Puddle-Jumping Our Way Into the Weekend

Air Quality (as of 7:45AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Active weather will continue over the next week with a series of storm systems impacting the region. The next system will arrive overnight and bring more widespread, but still mainly light to moderate rain to the region. The next system approaches late Saturday, but only light coastal rains are likely. This will all lead up to the strongest system which will take aim at the West Coast Sunday. This system will be accompanied by a robust atmospheric river of moisture which could mean heavy rain. The most likely timing in our area will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Gusty winds, heavy rain, minor flooding, and hazardous seas can be expected. It is still several days out, so much can change in the meantime. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Friday: Light rain possible early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, with highs in the upper in the 60s. Breezy in the morning for the coast, then in the valleys in the late afternoon.

Overnight: Showers will have moved inland by late afternoon, making for drier conditions overnight with some low clouds and potential fog. Winds quiet down as airflow shifts into more of an offshore direction. Lower 50s expected overnight across the area.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon. Clouds thicken late with some light rain possible in the coastal hills.

Extended: Southerly flow will then pick up on Sunday warming us slightly under mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely to begin in the latter half the day and extend through Monday morning—and could be heavy in the coastal mountains!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 29th – November 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”