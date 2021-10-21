Puddle-Jumping Weather

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Active weather will continue over the next week with a series of storm systems impacting the region. The first, a cold front that remains draped over the Monterey Bay Area tonight will slowly fade overnight. A second system will arrive early on Friday and bring more widespread, but still mainly light rain to the region. The next system, which looks weak, will approach Saturday evening. However, this will all lead up to the strongest system which will take aim at the West Coast Sunday. This system will be accompanied by an robust atmospheric river of moisture which could mean heavy rain. The most likely timing in our area will be late Sunday night through Monday morning. It is still several days out, so much can change in the meantime, so stay tuned to the forecast.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the north and on the coast with a few sprinkles possible and partly cloudy elsewhere. Expect highs in the upper 50s to 60s for coastal cities and 60s to 70s inland. 80s possible in far southern lower elevation valleys, okay, well, just Bradley. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: The next system touches down in the Santa Cruz area in the hours leading up to sunrise. Precipitation will be more moderate in Santa Cruz county, while lighter rain will begin falling on coastal areas as well as the Monterey Bay Peninsula. Slick road conditions are likely.



Friday: Light rain early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas, mid to upper 60s in the south. Breezy in the morning for the coast, then in the valleys in the late afternoon.



Extended: The sun will sneak back in early Saturday with warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon. However, a weak weather system will approach late and could bring some light rain to the coast/coastal mountains. Southerly flow will then pick up on Sunday warming us slightly under mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely to begin late and extend through mid-day Monday—and could be heavy in the coastal mountains!



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 28th – November 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”