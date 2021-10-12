On High Alert

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:00AM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Winds will still be a threat into Tuesday. The big weather system digging down the west coast will continue to blow dry air into our region. The winds will remain strong in the hills overnight, but calm down in the valleys where temperatures are expected to drop. 30s are possible for inland valleys including the isolated threat for frost. Winds then pick up for all areas Tuesday afternoon before winding down Tuesday night.



A secondary system will bring another shot of wind, though less potent, on Wednesday. This system will have more of an onshore component, so after a couple of clear days, we will actually see coastal clouds again—in fact, it’s possible we may squeeze a few sprinkles out late Wednesday morning. All areas will then warm into the weekend.

***RED FLAG WARNING***

A strong inside slider will move southward through the Great Basin late Sunday into Monday, with increasing offshore gradients expected. North winds will quickly increase late Sunday night, especially over more interior portions of the North and East Bay, before spreading into the Santa Cruz Mountains as well as the Mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County, the Santa Lucia Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest. The gradient becomes north to northeast Monday night into Tuesday. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions.



- Until 5PM Tuesday for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County.

WINDS: North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts 60 to 70 mph over the favored peaks.

HUMIDITY: Minimum day time humidities 10-20 percent. Overnight recoveries 20-40 percent for the interior mountains of Sonoma County, Napa County, and East Bay, but higher recoveries of 50- 65 percent for coastal mountains.

- Until 5PM Tuesday for the Santa Cruz Mountains

WINDS: North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts up to 60 mph are possible over peaks.



HUMIDITY: 15-25 percent except up to 40 percent closer to the coast. Overnight recoveries 30-50 percent.



- Until 5PM Tuesday for the mountains and higher terrain of Monterey & San Benito Counties



WIND: North to Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.



HUMIDITY: Overnight recoveries 20-40%. Minimum daytime humidities 10-20%.

Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



**Frost Advisory**

- From 2AM Tuesday until 9AM Tuesday for the southern valleys of Monterey County including but not limited to the southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and the San Antonio Valley.



-Temperatures as low as 33 could result in frost formation early Tuesday morning.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny but windy at times. Areas of blowing dust possible. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s for most areas. A few low clouds possible late.

Overnight: Another chilly night with the formation of frost possible for parts of the Salinas and San Antonio valleys, where overnight low temps will make their way into the 30s. Coastal temperatures overnight will be in the 40s. No cloud cover is expected during the night.



Wednesday: Low clouds thicken by dawn with the chance for a few coastal sprinkles. Then, becoming partly cloudy. Cool, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy for most areas.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with calmer winds. Highs will slowly warm up through Friday then level off close to normal through the weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”