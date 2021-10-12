Gone With The Wind, Here With The Cold

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Winds will still be a threat into Tuesday. The big weather system digging down the west coast will continue to blow dry air into our region with winds continuing through Tuesday afternoon. After the winds calm Tuesday evening, cold dry air will settle in making frost a good possibility for inland valleys.



A secondary system will bring another shot of wind, though less potent, on Wednesday. This system will have more of an onshore component, so after a couple of clear days, we will actually see coastal clouds again—in fact, it’s possible we may squeeze a few sprinkles out late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. All areas will then warm into the weekend.

***RED FLAG WARNING***

A strong low pressure system over the Great Basin is resulting in strong northerly winds over elevated portions of the North Bay, East Bay, and the mountains of Santa Cruz, San Benito, and interior Monterey Counties. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday afternoon



- Until 5PM for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the higher terrain of Monterey & San Benito Counties.

WINDS: North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

HUMIDITY: Minimum day time humidities 10-20 percent.

Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny but windy at times. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s for most areas. Winds die down after dark for most areas.

Overnight: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and widespread 30s for inland valleys. Patchy frost in low, sheltered areas away from the coast.



**Frost Advisory**

- From 2AM Wednesday until 9AM Wednesday for the southern valleys of Monterey County including but not limited to the southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and the San Antonio Valley.



-Temperatures as low as 33 could result in frost formation early Tuesday morning.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Wednesday: Low clouds thicken by dawn with the chance for a few coastal sprinkles through the lunch hour. Then, becoming partly cloudy late Cool, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy for most areas.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny skies into the weekend with calmer winds. Highs will slowly warm up through Friday then level off close to normal through the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”