It’s Fall, Y’all! (I’m Embarrassed I Wrote That)

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure that brought heat to the region early in the week moves east Wednesday, allowing for a trough of low pressure to pass by. High temperatures will cool anywhere from 10-15ºF on Wednesday. Light offshore winds behind the system will warm us a bit on Thursday, then the progressive weather pattern will encourage onshore flow and cooler weather into the weekend.





Wednesday: Low clouds on the coast and cooler with highs in the 60s-70s. Inland areas will remain warm, especially those farthest away from the coast. Highs inland will range from the upper 70s to mid 90s. Winds could get gusty for the valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Overnight lows will sit in the 50s for the coast and will range from 40s to 50s for inland regions. Higher elevations will remain clear with lows in the 60s.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s with 80s-90s inland.

Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies can be expected on the coast through the weekend with seasonable to slightly warm highs inland under mostly sunny skies.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 30th – October 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”