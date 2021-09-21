Temps Goin’ Up On A Tuesday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:00AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Expect another hot day on Tuesday! General offshore flow under a ridge of high pressure will continue, though mountain winds will be much lighter. The warming air mass will mean most inland cities will see their hottest readings of the week on Tuesday afternoon, while most coastal areas will be near Monday’s highs. Onshore flow will deepen locally through the rest of the week, ushering in the return of low clouds for coastal cities. Highs may be a little cool for this time of year at times. Inland areas will remain fairly warm, however. There remains some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend as the computer models try to get a handle on a rogue upper level low. It’s position could mean very different forecasts for us, so please keep up with the forecast in the coming days.



Tuesday: Sunny but hazy with hanging smoke. Air quality will be slightly diminished throughout the day. Offshore winds will carry heat to the coast in the morning and early afternoon, but a sea breeze will begin to cool off the coast in the afternoon. Some fog possible along the coast late. Coastal highs in the upper 70s to around 90ºF with 80s to upper 90s inland.

Overnight: Clouds will start to filter back in along the coast from the south, but will not reach much further than the peninsula. Areas of the peninsula as well as the east side of the bay may see patchy cloud cover, but little else.



Wednesday: Patchy fog on the coast and cooler with highs in the 60s-70s. Inland areas will remain toasty, especially those farthest away from the coast. Highs inland will range from the upper 70s to mid 90s. Winds could get gusty for the valleys in the afternoon and evening.

Extended: Seasonable to slightly cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies can be expected on the coast through the end of the week with seasonable to slightly warm highs inland under mostly sunny skies. See the discussion above for more on the weekend forecast .



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 28th – October 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”