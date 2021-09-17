Ringing In the Weekend With A Chance of Rain

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast as we head into the weekend. This will let a fall-like weather system slide in from the Pacific Northwest, beneficial rains all the way into Northern California. Temperatures will begin to warm locally as the system approaches. The cold front will begin to wash out by the time it reaches the Bay Area, further dwindling as it arrives around the Monterey Bay early Sunday. With that said, some light rainfall will be possible, but mainly in the north and toward the coast. Behind the front, flow turns offshore. This will likely lead to warmer, sunnier, and dry conditions for the early portion of next week. Depending on the strength of the offshore winds—they’re not expected to be strong locally at this time—we could see some elevation of fire danger. Stay tuned to the forecast.



Friday: It’ll be another cool, cloudy day for most coastal cities—though perhaps just a touch warmer and sunnier than Thursday. Highs will remain cool across the board with 60s on the coast and upper 60s to 80s inland. Winds pick up in the valleys during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: A deep marine layer will allow clouds to spread out over the immediate coast as well as much of the Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz mountains. Higher elevations should stay more clear with overnight lows in the 40s.



Saturday: After morning low clouds, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer, with 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Breezy at times for inland valleys.



Extended: A fading cold front will bring the chance for some light rain early in the day Sunday. Best chances will be farther north and closer to the coast. The community of Bonny Doon will have the highest chance of rain, but it is still not a guarantee! Most inland areas will stay completely dry. Temperatures then warm into early in the week with the development of offshore flow. Depending on the state of fires to our north, some smoke may arrive in our area as well.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”