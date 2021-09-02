Weathering the Work Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8 AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

High pressure will slowly build back in from the west as we approach the weekend. The marine layer will compress leading to less nighttime clouds and combined with an overall warmer air mass, a return to the heat for inland areas. Even coastal areas will see seasonable to slightly warm conditions for the holiday weekend. A weak low to the south may draw up some tropical/monsoonal moisture early next week but it’s too early to tell what impacts we will see locally. At the very least, I’d expect an increase in high clouds.



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon on the coast with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Inland areas can expect sunny, but hazy conditions with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 90s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will filter into the usual areas for one last time this week before an increasingly compressed marine layer provides some nighttime clearing. Another wave of haze will pass over the area in the early hours of Friday morning. The majority of overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s.



Friday: After morning low clouds, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon on the coast with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland areas can expect sunny, but hazy conditions with highs ranging from the upper 70s to upper 90s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: The warming trend will continue into Labor Day Weekend with most areas seeing their warmest day on Sunday. Some minor cooling on Labor Day, but southerly flow could make for some interesting impacts including increased moisture into early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”