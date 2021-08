Temperate Tuesday

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8 AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

The big monsoonal high is on vacation over in Texas currently, but will nudge back to the west in the coming days. As the ridge builds, temperatures will warm across the region—more notably felt for inland areas. Another interesting aspect of its movement may be another weak surge of monsoonal moisture late Wednesday into Thursday. The most likely impact will be high clouds, but there is a slight chance of light showers as well. Beyond this surge, another area of moisture will stream in from the south into the weekend. We can attribute this stream to Tropical Cyclone Kevin in the East Pacific. Timing on this pulse will be Friday into Saturday and we’ll likely see more high clouds and possibly some light showers. Thunderstorm chances will also have to be monitored. General southerly flow with the expanding ridge will mean a warm-up across the board for the region with above normal highs expected beginning Wednesday/Thursday and probably lasting into the weekend.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs ranging from 62ºF-73ºF and 75ºF-105ºF inland, depending on proximity to the coast. Winds will pick up in the major valleys during the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds make their way over most of the Monterey Peninsula and inland as far as Salinas, but overnight fog is limited otherwise.



Wednesday: After morning low clouds, skies break to partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland for a while. Expect coastal highs in the 60s-70s with 70s-100s inland. High clouds increase into the evening with a chance of light showers—more likely in the south. Winds will pick up in the major valleys during the afternoon and early evening.

Extended: The main surge of monsoonal moisture will fade on Thursday, but a few high clouds may linger for a few days. Otherwise, expect the normal daily cycle of low clouds on the coast but slightly warmer temperatures. Another moisture surge arrives Friday into Saturday with additional high clouds and perhaps a light shower or two. Warmer weather expected through the weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”Local Forecast / Video