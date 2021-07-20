Cooler, But Not Unfamiliar

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

GOOD for all reporting

WEATHER STORY

Temperatures cool through the end of the week. It will seem familiar to most with cooler, cloudier conditions on the coast and warm, sunny conditions inland.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 9AM Wednesday.



- Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



- Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



- Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Rest of Tuesday: Low clouds linger on the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Slightly cooler all around, with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF for coastal locations. Seasonable to slightly warm inland with mainly 80s-90s. Onshore winds push into the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 60s for a few interior locations.



Extended: Not much change in the day-to-day forecast this week. We’ll have the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast and afternoon winds for the inland valleys. Temperatures look to cool slightly across the board Wednesday into Friday. The marine layer will deepen which will enhance the low clouds. Most areas look to warm back up a touch this weekend. We are keeping an eye on another pulse of monsoonal moisture this weekend as well.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”