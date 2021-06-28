One Word: Microclimates.

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

Good for all reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

A strong ridge of high pressure that is bringing historic heat to the Pacific Northwest will continue to exert its influence over most of the state. However, a weak low offshore is helping keep our marine layer at roughly 2,000ft in depth. So, while there is some very hot air above us, the low levels near the coast have remained cool. This will be the case for the next couple of days as well. Eventually, the ridge will weaken and move east, ending its hold on us and sending us back to more seasonable weather for the rest of the week.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

In effect from until 3AM Tuesday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





Monday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny for other areas. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to around 104ºF. Becoming breezy in the afternoon and windy at time for the major valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds fill in around the coast and into the inland valleys. Patchy fog & drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Sunny for other areas. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and a range inland from mid 70s to around 108ºF. Becoming breezy in the afternoon and windy at time for the major valleys.



Extended: Inland temps will begin to cool off Wednesday and most areas should be seasonable by Thursday and stay that way through the weekend. Low clouds will likely hang on the coast and some high cloudcover will arrive Wednesday through Friday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”