Coastal Clouds, Inland Heat Returns

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

A weak area of low pressure off the coast and to our southwest is directing a cooler, onshore flow at the Central Coast. The air mass above this low remains quite dry, but in the low levels, moist air is being pushed up against the coast. This will lead to a continuation of low clouds. Temperatures will head back upward as we head into the weekend and a ridge of high pressure builds in. The heat will be focused inland and onshore flow will keep the coast somewhat cool.

Rest of Wednesday: Low clouds will remain part of the forecast in the afternoon, but may be a little more concentrated on the east side of the bay as our southerly flow slowly switches to the northwest. Expect highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Becoming breezy in the afternoon and windy for the major inland valleys.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds push back in. Some drizzle is possible. Expect lows in the 50s.



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland after morning clouds. Overall temperatures may cool a touch on the coast, especially on the south side of the bay with widespread 60s to around 70ºF expected. Inland areas will top out in the 70s-80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Low clouds remain on the coast into the weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Inland areas warm up, however with highs back above normal by Friday and then topping out in the 90s-100s this weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”