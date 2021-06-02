June Gloom, Inland Sun

Local Forecast

An upper-level ridge of high pressure remains in place through today. Temperatures will once again be above average for inland locations, while coastal locations will be a bit more comfortable, hovering around near-normal temperatures. The ridge will begin to weaken mid-week and temperatures, especially inland, will begin to ease.

Wednesday: Clouds will slowly taper off in the morning. Inland locations will see mostly sunny skies, while coastal locations will remain partly cloudy, with a bit more clearing on the north side of the bay. Slightly cooler for inland locations on Wednesday, but temperatures will still be warm for South Monterey County. Seasonable temperatures expected along the coast. Highs will be in the 60s-70s on the coast, with 80s-90s inland; a few 100s possible. Breezy at times along the coast, gusty inland, late in the afternoon/ early evening.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with fog/drizzle possible. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Extended Forecast: Temperatures ease back to seasonal norms through the end of the week, as a trough begins to dig down. This may deepen our marine layer, which could mean more gray skies along the coast.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



