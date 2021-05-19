Winds of Spring Return

Local Forecast

After a sunny and warmer day Tuesday, an area of low pressure will dive down the coast starting mid-week. It will bring cooler, windier conditions to the area through the end of the week. Warming expected out of the weekend.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County extended until 3AM Thursday .



-Northwest winds 25 to 3 kt with gusts up to 45kt seas of 8-13ft at 14 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds. Low in the 40s with a few 30s in the southern valleys. Breezy at times.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but winds will be gusty at times. Mild on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s, cooler inland with 60s to low 70s.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside of Monterey Bay) in effect from 9AM Wednesday extended to 3AM Thursday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds

expected.



… and for Monterey Bay from 3PM Wednesday until 9PM Wednesday



- West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.







**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the hills/mountains of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Monterey, and San Benito County sin effect from 5PM Wednesday until 5AM Thursday.



-Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may have difficulty driving in gusty

conditions.



Locally strong gusts may begin earlier Wednesday afternoon, but won't become widespread until after 5 pm.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but cooler and windy at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and mainly 60s to low 70s inland.



Extended: Cooler weather continues into Friday and Saturday though the winds will start to die down a bit. Low clouds will thicken a bit on the coast with some drizzle possible. On Friday and Saturday afternoons, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower over the Diablo Range. Warmer weather expected next week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 26th – June 1st - calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”