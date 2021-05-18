Winds of Spring Return

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



After a sunny and warmer day Tuesday, an area of low pressure will dive down the coast starting mid-week. It will bring cooler, windier conditions to the area through the end of the week. Warming expected out of the weekend.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos in Monterey County to Point Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County extended until 9PM Wednesday .



-Northwest winds 25 to 3 kt with gusts up to 45kt seas of 8-13ft at 14 seconds expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with 70s-80s inland. Gusty onshore winds at times.



Overnight: A few low clouds overnight, but not as much expected as previous days. Lows in the 40s-50s.Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but winds will be gusty at times. Mild on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s, cooler inland with 60s to low 70s.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside of Monterey Bay) in effect from 9AM Wednesday to 9PM Wednesday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds

expected.



-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the hills/mountains of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Monterey, and San Benito County sin effect from 5PM Wednesday until 5AM Thursday.



-Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may have difficulty driving in gusty

conditions.



Locally strong gusts may begin earlier Wednesday afternoon, but won't become widespread until after 5 pm.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Cooler, breezier, cloudier conditions expected Thursday into Friday. There is a slight chance of a shower over the inland hills on Friday. Temperatures will warm out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 26th – June 1st - calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”