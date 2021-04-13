Cloud And Wind

Local Forecast

Weather Story: A cooler air mass with gusty winds pushed into the region today. Warmer temperatures return late-week.

Rest of Tuesday: Windy conditions return. Along the coast gusts could be 15 to 20 MPH. The strongest winds will be in the higher elevations and within the Salinas Valley, gusts 25 to 30 MPH. Temperatures will also be slightly cooler on Tuesday. The difference will be more noticeable for inland cities, with a five to ten degree drop from Monday. Coastal locations will cool slightly, only a degree or two. Along the coast expect partly cloudy skies, inland mostly sunny with an occasional passing cloud.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog will slowly fill back in around the bay and interior valleys. Expect widespread lows in the 40s-50, with a few mid to upper 30s inland.

Wednesday: Slightly warmer with 50s-60s on the coast and 60s-70s inland. Morning and evening clouds, with afternoon sun.

Extended: Our low cloud cycle will continue through the week. We will return to seasonable weather by mid-week, and could even be slightly warmer than average toward the end of the week as the ridge strengthens. Conditions look to remain dry.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.