Warm Spring Weather

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30M):

Good all reporting areas.



Weather: The ridge slowly begins to move east today, but the warmest air will still be in place over our area. With that said, the easing of the pressure will allow for the return of onshore flow which will really only impact coastal areas with slightly cooler temperatures. Troughing develops over the Pacific as we head into the weekend with a gradual cool down back to normal temperatures by the weekend. The pattern becomes more complex early next week with some potential for rain beginning Monday.



Thursday: Sunny and very warm again. Slightly cooler in the coast with highs in the 70s to around 80ºF, but widespread 80s inland. Briefly breezy onshore winds reaching into the inland valleys in the early evening.

Overnight: Clear skies with light offshore winds. Overnight lows mainly in the 40s-50s.



Extended: Temperatures slide downward into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Some low cloud cover will likely return to the coast. Highs should be close to normal on Easter Sunday. Watching for rain chances next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.