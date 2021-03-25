Warmin’ On Up

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: High pressure dominates the North Pacific, but it is just far enough to the east, that weather systems are sneaking in from the north. One of those weather systems arrived this morning increasing clouds, cooling temperatures, and delivering some drizzle. The ridge will push back to the east exerting its influence over us and bring a period of warm, dry, tranquil weather into early next week with only a brief cool down on Monday.



Rest of Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with mountain drizzle coming to an end. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.

Overnight: Skies clearing out. Temperatures cool into the 30s-40s.



Friday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Breezy at times inland.



Extended: Temperatures peak on Saturday on the coast with a light offshore breeze—expect widespread 60s-70s. Onshore flow returns on Sunday and will cool coastal areas while inland areas remain warm. A weak system passes by on Monday with increased clouds and a bit of wind. High pressure strengthens back over the areas mid-week next week with much warmer temperatures.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.