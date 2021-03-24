Shifting Winds

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: High pressure dominates the North Pacific, but it is just far enough to the east, that weather systems are sneaking in from the north. The next system will arrive on Thursday. Tuesday’s offshore flow will be replaced by onshore flow Wednesday ahead of this next system. Eventually, low clouds will thicken on the coast and as the frontal system passes by early Thursday, we may be able to squeeze a few sprinkles out. Beyond that, the ridge will push back to the east exerting its influence over us and bring a period of warm, dry, tranquil weather into early next week.





Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Onshore flow will strengthen into the afternoon with low clouds reappearing around sunset and thickening late. Slightly cooler, but seasonable with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and 60s to around 70ºF inland. Onshore winds strengthen late.

Overnight: Clouds, drizzle chances, and possible fog return. Temperatures will warm back up into the 40s with a few 50s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few sprinkles possible on northwest-facing slopes. Then, becoming partly cloudy. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas.



Extended: High pressure builds in for the weekend and beyond with highs returning to normal Friday and soaring above through mid-week next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 31st – April 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.