Meteorological Spring Begins

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure continues to play spoiler on rain chances, deflecting an approaching system off to our south. It's possible it may skirt through the region late Wednesday night, but that's the best chance of rain in our viewing area in the short term. A better chance will come later in the week or perhaps into the weekend as the ridge finally breaks down enough to let a weather system through. Temperature-wise, we’ll cool through mid-week then level off close to normal through the rest of the week.



Rest of Monday: Sunny and slightly warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Light southerly winds will pick up during the day and limit heating across most of Santa Cruz County.

Overnight: A few low clouds may push towards the coast, otherwise clear. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Tuesday: A few high clouds passing through and perhaps some low cloudcover on the coast late. A touch cooler with highs mainly in the 60s. A few coastal spots may only top out in the upper 50s.

Extended: A weather system will pass by to our south on Wednesday and may throw a few light showers our way after dark. Conditions will remain fair and seasonable through the end of the week with a cold front arriving after dark on Friday and possibly bringing some rain into Saturday morning.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.