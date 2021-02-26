Comfortable Weather to End the Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Friday temperatures will cool down a bit as a trough neighbors the ridge of high pressure. Because of this we could see windy conditions in the hills Friday into Saturday, and breezy conditions for lower elevations. However, the Central Coast will continue to see dry, clear conditions through the weekend. There might be a chance of rain the middle part of next week. We will continue to track that system.

***Gale Warning***

…for the Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. In effect until 3 AM Saturday.

Expect northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 16 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas for mariners which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high passing clouds. Conditions will continue to be dry and clear. Temperatures along the coast will remain in the 60s, inland locations will be in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Clear and cool. Temperatures along the coast will be in the 30s-40s with inland spots in the 20s-30s.

Saturday: Cool morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Temperatures warm slightly this weekend, but it will be windy at times, especially in the hills. The weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled but also uncertain next week with rain chances at some point. See the weather story above.https://a697e33bbaef015137b027052c5bcb72.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.