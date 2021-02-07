Cooling Slightly

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 4:30PM):

Good to for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure weakens slightly this week, allowing for a weak weather system to pass by early in the week. It will bring a slight chance of showers, but widespread rain is not expected. A more active weather pattern is seeming more likely toward the end of the week.



Rest of Sunday: Increasing high clouds with a few low clouds near the coast. A little cooler with temperatures in the 60s for most areas and a few pockets of 70s inland.



Overnight: Scattered high clouds with lows in the 30s inland, 40s along the coast.

Extended: The ridge of high pressure will weaken early part of next week, and as it does the Central Coast could see a slight chance of light showers. Daytime temperatures will continue decrease throughout the week, but will remain near normal for this time of year. Another chance of light showers possible late in the week as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Dry drought conditions for most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Moderate Drought.