Rain Returns (Finally)

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The weather will now transition from a warm and dry period to a cool and wet period. A trough of low pressure will dig down the West Coast on Friday. It will likely push a cold front through our area that will be accompanied by rain early in the day. Showers could linger all the way into Saturday morning. Another weather system will move in Sunday night with a better chance. Perhaps the strongest, wettest system on the way is slated arrive on Wednesday. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday/Friday and will likely remain that way next week.





Rest of Thursday: Increasing high and low clouds. Low clouds may create foggy conditions on the coast. Temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s for most coastal cities.



Overnight: Some fog and drizzle possible ahead of morning rain chances. Lows in the 40s along the coast with 30s inland.



Friday: Low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys overnight. Then, a cold front will bring a band of rain to the region mid-morning. It will be followed by scattered showers throughout the day. There is a very slight chance of lightning with the showers. Snow levels will also begin to drop down to our peaks. Much cooler, with highs in the 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Extended: A few showers may linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. The nest storm will arrive Sunday evening with a wider band of rain. Showers will linger into Monday. A stronger system may reach our shores on Wednesday with the potential for heavier rain. All the while, expect highs only in the 50s to around 60ºF.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 29th – February 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.