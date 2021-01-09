Big Waves Return Sunday

Local Forecast

Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances. The ridge now looks like it will strengthen next week, bringing warm, dry conditions. Highs greater than 10ºF above normal will be possible.



Rest of Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A light onshore breeze throughout the afternoon.



Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s on the coast with patchy frost and 20s-30s inland with widespread frost. Some fog possible in low areas.

From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

***HIGH SURF WARNING***

... for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from 7AM Sunday until 9PM Sunday



-Dangerously large breaking waves of 23 to 28 feet, locally in excess of 30 feet at favored breakpoints. These waves will also result in an increased risk of strong rip currents and coastal erosion.



-Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



-While west-northwest swell will gradually subside Monday into Tuesday, high astronomical tides will coincide with larger than normal waves resulting in an increased risk of minor coastal flooding.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



Sunday: Slightly warmer with low 60s on the coast and mid 60s inland. Mostly sunny.



Extended: Dry conditions can be expected through the weekend into next week. Building high pressure may send temperatures into the 70s for some areas Tuesday/Wednesday. Most areas will see highs of 10ºF above normal for this time of year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.