Warming Back UP

High pressure builds into the weekend out of the weekend, sending high temperatures back above normal. Tuesday may be the warmest day with 70s for some areas. One weak system will clip our area by midweek, so we may see a chance for some light rain late Wednesday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s for most areas.

Monday: Mostly sunny with warmer temps, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s coastal and climbing into the low 70s in some inland spots. Mainly clear Monday night.



*Beach Hazards*

Statement from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties in effect from Monday afternoon until late Monday night.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Extended: We will slowly warm through Tuesday/Wednesday with highs topping out 5-10ºF above average. Then, clouds will increase on Wednesday with a system passing by which my bring light rain chances to the central coast. So far, just a few showers possible, but it doesn’t look all that substantial at the moment. Staying unsettled through next weekend and turning cooler.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free