Monday Evening Forecast Preview

Dry conditions resume for the foreseeable future as high pressure builds into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs, with seasonable temperatures on Monday and above average on Tuesday. Overnight lows will continue to be chilly in the coming days. One system will pass by on Thanksgiving, but it is looking mostly dry at the moment.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Sunny and clear. Seasonable in the afternoon with highs mainly in the 60s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with lows in the 40s to low 50s near the coast, 30s and 40s inland. Calm southeast wind.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. After a cool morning, expect a warm afternoon with highs in the 60s to mid 70s.



Extended: Wednesday will be slightly cooler but still seasonably warm on the coast and still warm inland. A system will bring some extra clouds and a bit of a breeze on Thursday/Thanksgiving, but at the moment, it is looking dry. Winds will be slightly offshore behind it late in the week with seasonable to slightly warm highs and seasonable lows.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 27th – December 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free