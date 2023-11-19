A Return To Dry

Dry conditions resume for the foreseeable future as high pressure build into the region. A dry and cool air mass with filter in from the north today with occasionally gusty conditions. Expect cold mornings but slowly warming afternoons for the next few days.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny but somewhat cool with gusty northwesterly winds at times. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most areas.



Overnight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for our northern mountains (Santa Cruz Mtns, Diablos in Santa Clara County) in effect from 9PM this evening until 9AM Monday.



*North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





Monday: Dry and quiet! Sunny and high temps warming up with mid to upper 60s across the coast. Winds will turn gusty again especially in the hills and mountains which may bring fire weather concerns. Stay tuned for any alerts.



Extended: Dry with sunshine for the start of the holiday week so good travel weather locally! High pressure moving in for the week with sunshine and a warming trend. High pressure will break down a bit by Thanksgiving so far looking sunny and mild but stay tuned for the latest!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free