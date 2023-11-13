Monday Evening Forecast Preview

A complex storm system will develop in the next few days off to our west. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Monday with deep southwesterly onshore flow. Higher moisture levels will lead to clouds and a slight chance for coastal showers. The big low to our west will retrograde on Tuesday which will lead to dryer and warmer conditions locally, though the strengthening system will help keep the wind machine going. We’re likely to see the first frontal system associated with the larger scale system move through on Wednesday and then the overall system sliding through on Friday. Overall, we’re looking less likely to see heavy rainfall, but moderate rains along with gusty winds will be possible during several timeframes.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Mostly clear with a few coastal clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s and notably cooler on the north side of the bay. Inland areas can expect mostly sunny skies, but cooler highs as well, topping out in the 60s. Gusty southerly winds at times.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible along the coast and/or in western Santa Cruz County. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy on the coast with an isolated shower possible early and highs in the 60s to around 70ºF, mostly sunny inland with dry conditions and highs in the 60s-70s. Gusty southerly winds at times.

Extended: Rain is looking more likely on Wednesday, especially later in the day and across most of the viewing area as a frontal system moves through. Gusty winds expected along and ahead of the front. Conditions will remain showery on Thursday and will pick up on Friday as the parent low moves over. Showers may linger all the way into Saturday before dryer weather returns.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 20TH – 26TH - calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free