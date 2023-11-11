Sunny Sunday

Another pleasant day before we see changes. Enjoy the sunshine and mild temps because clouds, cool temps and rain expected for much of next week. Stay tuned! Sunday will be dry but increasing clouds as we head into the work week. A storm system will be approaching the central coast next week and will bring widespread rainfall to the region by possibly Tuesday morning as a low pressure systems meanders over the outer waters. Rain expected through much of next week with highest rainfall amounts along the coastal ranges. Still uncertainly with with time and amounts to stay tuned and stay weather aware.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: The majority of the Central Coast will be mostly clear overnight. Lows will be a touch warmer, but still chilly with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s to low 50s.



Sunday: Chilly morning lows with another clear sunny day across the central coast expected. High temps will be in the 60s to mid 70s coastal and upper 60s to mid 70s inland Increasing clouds late.

Monday: Increasing clouds during the day becoming partly sunny with slight chance of rain late. Highs will pleasant during afternoon with highs coastal mid to upper 50s to 70s and up to upper 70s to low 80s inland.

Extended: A potent low pressure system will be the focus as we head into early next week with widespread rain as early as Tuesday and lasting through late Thursday. Rainfall amounts, location and exact timing is still to be fine tuned but as of now 1-2 inches with isolated 2-4 especially along mountain ranges. Keep abreast of the latest forecast and stay tuned.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free