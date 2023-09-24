Change In Seasons

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue as we head into the workweek. All eyes are on a strong storm system impacting the Pacific Northwest. A cold front will move down the coast into California and we’ll catch the tail end of it early Tuesday morning. The front will be in the process of dissipating as it reaches us, but we’ll probably see some light rain around the Monterey Bay Area with the Santa Cruz Mountains seeing the highest probability. Amounts (if any) will be light and maybe up to a tenth of an inch at most. The flow becomes a little more northerly (offshore) Tuesday into Wednesday, which will warm us up with coastal highs exceeding normals Tuesday/Wednesday. The winds will shift more northwesterly later in the day on Wednesday and could be gusty at times along with initiating a bit of a coastal cool-down for the end of the week—though highs look to remain seasonable. A deep trough will dig down the coast next weekend bringing a cold air mass aloft. It’s too early to tell if we’ll see any precp or stay on the dry side, but it bears watching.





AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Low clouds slow to return, but will eventually fill in around the bay and valleys by dawn. A little cool with coastal lows in the low to mid 50s and upper 30s to low 50s inland.



Monday: Morning clouds break to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Ocean winds switch to the southwest which will keep the air conditioning on for Santa Cruz County but slightly warm the south side of the bay. Overall, expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with 70s to low 80s inland. Up-valley winds will be strong late in the day. Clouds increase late.



*BEACH HAZARDS*

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.



*Increased risk for dangerous rip currents and larger breakers of up to 14 to 16 feet expected due to incoming northwest swell.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest waves will peak during the day on Tuesday. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.



A Beach Hazard Statement means the potentially dangerous conditions may exist on specific beaches. These hazards may include large shore break, strong rip currents, strong longshore currents and possibly sneaker waves, all of which could be life threatening. Be sure to always keep your eyes on the ocean.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with sprinkles or a few light rain showers possible, mainly around the Monterey Bay. Becoming mostly sunny later in the day with breezy north-northwesterly winds. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast and mainly 70s-80s inland. Up-valley winds strengthen late in the day.



Extended: Warmer weather continues under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, though the winds may be gusty at times. Some cooling then expected through the end of the week as a trough digs in out of the north next weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free