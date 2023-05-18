Holding Steady

The weather pattern around us will shift in the coming days, but our sensible weather won’t. A weak ridge of high pressure will remain in charge of the region through the weekend with temperatures holding close to average. Next week, a (dry) trough will dig in from the north ending in a net cooldown, especially for inland areas.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Breezy for inland valleys initially. Low clouds will be slower to return, but will eventually fill the bay and nearby valleys. Patchy fog likely. Drizzle possible on the south/east sides of the bay. Expect lows in the low 50s on the coast with mid 40s to low 50s inland.



Friday: Morning low clouds and fog, clearing to partly cloudy for the coast in the afternoon favoring the south side of the bay. Sunny otherwise. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to low 90s inland. Onshore winds will be windy at times for inland valleys.



Saturday: Morning low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle, clearing to partly cloudy in the afternoon with clouds focused on the south side of the bay. Expect highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and 70s to around 90ºF inland. Onshore winds breezy at the coast, becoming windy for inland valleys.



Extended: Expect more of the same Sunday into Monday. Inland temps will finally fall below normal by Tuesday. Not much change on the coast, though mid-week next week could yield more sunshine.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 26th – June 1st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free