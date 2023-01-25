Dry Into The The Weekend, But Not Out Of It

Temperatures will likely peak on Thursday with mild and dry offshore flow dominating our weather. Surface winds will switch back onshore later in the day Thursday and by Friday, we may actually see the return of some low, foggy clouds. The overall weather pattern will adjust into the weekend as a trough digs down the West Coast. Eventually, a weather system will slide south toward the Central Coast, likely to bring some light rain to the region Sunday into Monday. Additional rainfall will be possible later next week but timing and intensity are hard to pin down at this point.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Overnight: Clear with light offshore flow. Slightly cool with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. Frost likely for higher valleys, scattered in lower valleys.



Thursday: Warmer, with light offshore breezes early in the day. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. A sea breeze will kick in later in the afternoon.



Friday: A few low clouds on the coast, otherwise sunny. Cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and mainly 60s inland.



Extended: The cooling trend will then continue into the weekend. Clouds increase late Saturday with rain possible Sunday & Monday, though it looks light. Winds will likely pick up as well, but nothing extreme is expected. Additional rainfall possible later next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.