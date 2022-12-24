All Is Calm, All Is Bright

Tranquil weather (for the most part) is expected through Christmas Weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure to our southwest continues to deflect storm systems off to our north. Some cloudcover is spilling over the ridge, but that’s about it so far. Just when you thought no creatures were stirring, a storm system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday likely bringing moderate rain and wind to the region. If you’re traveling next week, definitely stay tuned to the forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Mostly clear with high clouds passing through. Can’t rule out some fog for inland valleys. Mild with lows in the 40s for most areas. Breezy offshore winds at times.



Sunday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Increasing clouds late.



Extended: Clouds increase on Monday with cooler temperatures and some sprinkles possible. Rain then arrives overnight Monday into Tuesday with gusty southerly winds. Additional rain possible throughout the week as a parade of weaker weather systems rolls through.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”