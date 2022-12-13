Cold & Frosty

A cold air mass will settle in for the next few days with cool days and cold nights. The forecast becomes more complicated toward the end of the week as a system approaches from the west, but there are factors working against it. At the moment, it’s looking more likely that we will remain dry through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear with cold overnight lows, mainly 30s across the Central Coast with a few 20s for sheltered valley locations. Widespread frost and patchy fog inland, patchy frost along the coast.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the mountains and higher valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties, and the Santa Clara Valley overnight.



-Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Temperatures in the coldest inland areas will dip into the mid to upper 20's.



-Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

...for coastal Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties and the lower elevation valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties.



-Temperatures of 35 degrees or colder will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Wednesday: A few degrees colder in the morning with widespread frost, then mostly sunny but cool with highs in the low to mid 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Both lows and highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year. Watching for rain this weekend, but chances are looking slim.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”