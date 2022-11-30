A Return To Rain

A potent storm system packed with cold air and tapping into Central Pacific moisture will arrive on Thursday bringing moderate rain and gusty winds to the region. Another colder, but dryer system will follow on Saturday with more rain and wind expected. Snow levels will drop below mountaintops for both systems.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but cool in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light winds out of the south southeast. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon into the evening. A few light scattered showers are possible, late, for northern portions of our viewing area.

Overnight: Cloudy, with warmer lows. Mostly 40s across the area, a few 30s further inland. Light widespread rain to start, becoming moderate to heavy rain as an associated frontal boundary moves into the area around 3am. Winds out of the south-southeast will pick up, becoming gusty at times. Snow is possible above 3,000 ft.

Thursday: Moderate to heavy rain will continue early as the main band continues to move SE. This will impact your morning commute as there could be minor flooding. After the main frontal band passes, light widespread rain will continue throughout the morning. By afternoon, showers will become scattered. Winds will be gusty (30 -40 mph) at times becoming northwest by nightfall. The system looks to clear late Thursday, early Friday. Highs will be cool, mid to upper 50s.



Extended: Another system Saturday into Sunday with more rain & wind and even lower snow levels.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”