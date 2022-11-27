Cold Settles In

A deep trough of low pressure will dig in across the Pacific Northwest as we close out the weekend, sending a dying cold front toward us Monday afternoon. We may see a few showers and wind gusts with this front, but not much else. It will be followed by a cooler air mass, however, which will stay with us for the rest of the week. A deeper trough will follow by the end of the week and it looks like this one will tap into some moisture from the Central Pacific. It looks like it will drive a wet, windy cold front through our area on Thursday with showers and additional waves possible into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate for most areas, Unhealthy due to fire smoke from Scotts Valley into Santa Cruz



Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog on the coast and high clouds passing through. Expect lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s on the coast with upper 20s to 30s inland.



Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Breezy to windy at times, especially on the exposed coast and in the valleys. Cooler, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Tuesday: Clearing and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Expect a cold morning and a cool day Wednesday with wind & rain arriving Thursday. Another, secondary system arrives on Saturday, though showers could last in between.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”