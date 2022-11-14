Dry Week Ahead

A weak upper-level low will hold over the West Coast for the next day or two, anchoring a cool, dry air mass in place. High pressure will then build in, ushering in weak offshore flow. While daytime temperatures will rise, the continued drying of the air will keep lows chilly. The deeper trough over much of the country will fight back against the ridge late in the week, pushing highs down a bit again only for the ridge to fight back again for the weekend! Phew! Too long, didn’t read?: A few temperatures ups and downs this week. Oh, also no rain.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny inland with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and 30s inland with a few southern valleys dipping into the 20s.

Tuesday: Cold in the morning with patchy frost inland. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Highs return close to normal on Wednesday under full sunshine. We’ll see an uptick in clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday/Friday before another couple of warmer days this coming weekend. Conditions look dry for the next week or two.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”