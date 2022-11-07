Stormy Days Are Here Again

Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… in effect for southern Monterey Bay and the outer coast of Monterey County from 10AM Monday until 10AM Tuesday.



*Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



*Beach Hazards*

… for northern Monterey Bay including the Santa Cruz Beaches from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.



*Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers redeveloping, more numerous in the late afternoon. Cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.





**WIND ADVISORY**

…in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Monterey Bay Coastline and Big Sur Coastline from 7pm Monday to 10am Tuesday.





*South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected.

*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

*Strong southerly winds associated with strengthening surface low expected to approach the coastline

near the San Francisco Peninsula this evening into Tuesday morning.

*Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

*GALE WATCH*

… in effect from 9pm Monday to Tuesday morning for Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos, California out to 10 nm, Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, and the Monterey Bay.

*South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft possible.

* Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



* The strongest winds are anticipated late Monday evening through Tuesday morning with the arrival of a strong frontal system. Gusty erratic winds will also be possible with any thunderstorms that may develop.



*Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Rain will become moderate to heavy early Tuesday morning. Excessive rainfall could lead to minor flooding of roadways and low lying areas. Winds will also pick up, producing strong gusts at times. Lows mostly in the 40s with a few 50s near the coast.



*FLASH FLOOD WATCH*

… for the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas in Monterey County in effect from 2AM Tuesday until Tuesday afternoon.



*Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas.



*Near and within the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars along the Central Coast of California.



* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the River and Colorado burn area 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.







You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Snow levels down to 4,000ft.



Extended: Showers linger into Wednesday with dryer weather Thursday/Friday. Cool, with highs in the 50s-60s. Rain looking likely again for the weekend.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”