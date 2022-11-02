Settling In For The Cold Nights

Showers will persist into Wednesday as a deep trough of low pressure digs down the West Coast. Air aloft is quite cold which will keep the atmosphere unstable and that air will in turn settle in for a few chilly days and especially chilly nights. Rain chances end Wednesday as the air dries out too much, but that drying process will lead to colder and colder nights. Friday morning looks to be the coldest with widespread frost expected inland. Temperatures will warm into the weekend, but additional weather systems likely bringing rain will arrive Sunday through Tuesday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Can’t rule out an isolated lightning bolt or some small hail. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF for most areas.



Overnight: Isolated showers ending, becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog for low areas. Expect coastal lows in the upper 30s to 40s with widespread 30s inland. Some southern, higher valleys will dip into the 20s. Frosty for those valleys, with patchy frost for other inland valleys.



Thursday: Then, mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: Lows get colder Friday morning with frost inland and perhaps patchy frost near the coast, but highs get warmer—even more so on Saturday when highs may actually return close to normal. Enjoy it while it lasts, though! Cooler, unsettled weather returns Sunday and will likely last into Election Day.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”