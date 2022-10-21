The Cooler, Windier Side Of Fall

A dry weather system will clip us from the north this weekend bringing a much cooler air mass and gusty winds to the region. The cooler air will be more notable inland as the system will likely mix our marine layer out once again which can lead to warmer coastal temps. Though we'll see more sunshine on Sunday, highs will still be below average.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Friday: Increasing clouds with 50s-60s on the coast and 70s-80s inland.

Overnight: Low clouds remain at the coast pushing slightly into the valleys. Patchy fog, and a sprinkle or two are possible in spots. Lows in 40s, low to mid-50s at the coast.

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas (outside of Monterey Bay) from 3AM Saturday until 9PM Sunday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Saturday: More clouds and wind, along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s for both coastal and inland locations.



Extended: Clear skies prevail Sunday into early next week, with temperatures warming slightly by Tuesday. However, an upper-level trough will cool highs back into the 60s by mid-week. The system will bring clouds, but rain potentials look slim to none. We'll continue to watch this, along with a stronger system that could bring us a better chance of rain the last week of October into the first week of November.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 29th – November 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”